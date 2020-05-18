Tavern owners’ profits surge during lockdown.

DESPITE the fact that sales of alcohol and cigarettes have been banned during lockdown, tavern owners and those with access to cigarettes are profiting bigtime from sales.

NewsHorn had learned that a single bottle of beer sells for at least R50 while people are quite prepared to pay R5 for a single cigarette draw.

Despite the exorbitant cost of these “sin products”, mane people are prepared to pay these prices.

Many tavern owners who used to sell these products from their homes are now delivering it to their clients’ homes or operate from rented rooms.

One such owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said that before the lockdown he spent almost all his money to buy stock. When the sales of alcohol had been banned, he was stuck with all the products he could not sell.

“After several requests from customers and hearing that other owners are making a huge profit, I joined them. But I was forced to move my business to another address because the police kept on paying me unannounced visits at home,” he said.

“I then rented a room in a friend’s home from where I began to sell alcohol and within a week I managed to regain all the money that I used to purchase the stock. I can tell you, I am making a killing because people are desperate and they are willing to do whatever it takes to get it,” the trader said.

Another owner said people were not allowed to come to his house, but when they called he delivered it to their doorsteps.

“I make a living by selling alcohol and there is no relief for people like me, but we are expected to live a normal life while our businesses are closed down. So I am taking the advantage of the lockdown to profit from it,” he said.

“After I have realised that the banning of alcohol and cigarettes would continue, I contacted my customers and told them that I could deliver both alcohol and cigarettes. Some did not even ask for a price, but just ordered. I charge from R400 for a bottle of alcohol, depending on the brand, while a carton of cigarettes costs from R1000,” he said.

NewsHorn also heard that most of the shops belonging to Asians in the small towns are continuing to sell cigarettes at normal prices, but only to regular customers they know well.

The police’s Brigadier Leonard Hlathi replied, saying: “It’s a question of the community reporting to us should anyone bear the knowledge of such activities, so that we can arrest those people who are disregarding the regulations.

“We, as the law enforcement agencies are dealing with this issue and we have arrested some people regarding this already,” he said.

“We are also calling on people not to sell homemade liquor because its unlawful,” he concluded.