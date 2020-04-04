Tankers supply extra water to communities during lockdown

MPUMALANGA’s MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mandla Msibi, had appealed to communities to safeguard water tankers sent into communities during lockdown.

These tankers supply additional water to residents for washing hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) had assisted with this drive and supplied water tankers to 17 Mpumalanga municipalities. The DWS would also deliver 440 Jojo tanks to local municipalities.

Msibi made it clear that people vandalising these tanks would place people’s lives at risk.

“This intervention of the DWS is a cornerstone for the government’s initiative of promoting washing of hands as one of the measures to prevent infections. Therefore, vandalism and theft of these would have dire consequences,” Msibi said.

“We implore all communities to protect them and to use the water for what is intended for. Any act of vandalism or theft would be deemed criminal and must be reported to the law enforcement agencies for arrest and prosecution,” he said.

The refurbishment and drilling of boreholes by water agencies were underway to augment the supply of water in areas where the supply was inadequate, he said.