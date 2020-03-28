Talking money – when inaction is action

Ronnie Masilela asks the question: How would you like to be remembered?

EVERYONE is always doing something. Whether sitting, sleeping or walking, something is being done by a person. It is untrue to think someone does nothing at some point. It is technically impossible to do nothing.

People are remembered for and by the things they could do whilst still alive. Some people are remembered for just waking up, sitting up and going back to sleep, sad as it may appear, but that is what they did.

Never think you are not doing anything because you are not doing something. We are already finishing the 1st quarter of 2020. Resolutions and plans are still on paper for some. They need someone to action them. That someone is yourself. ACTION IT. A building plan does not build a house, but a person who acts and follows a plan builds a house. Your plans need you to execute them.

#ActionIt.