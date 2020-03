According to a statement from the health minster of Swaziland, Senator Lizzie F Nkosi and the SABC news a 33-year-old woman, who returned from the United States at the end of February and then travelled to Lesotho before returning home to Eswatini, is currently in isolation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has now spread to at least 19 countries across Africa – with recent cases confirmed in Eswatini, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Mauritania and Guinea.

14 March 2020, 6:34 AM | Reuters | @SABCNewsOnline

