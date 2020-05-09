Suspects arrested with R100 000 worth of dagga out on bail

PIET RETIEF – Four suspects arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of more than R100 000 worth of dagga are expected to appear in the Mkhondo Magistrates’ Court on May 18.

Bongiwe Sithole, 25, Zothini Thusin, 42, Lethiwe Ngobese, 41 as well as Senzo Mngoma aged 34, who were arrested in Piet Retief last week are currently out on R6000 bail each.

“Police have received information about people who were trafficking drugs between Pongola and Piet Retief. They then followed up on the information and noticed a silver Toyota Double Cab bakkie with four occupants, which fits the description of the vehicle given. Upon stopping the bakkie, police conducted a thorough search in it and found bags full of dagga,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said.