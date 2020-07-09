Suspect wanted for serious and violent aggravated robberies in Bushbuckridge

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Mpumalanga is seeking the assistance of the public about the whereabouts of Norman Silvester Mokoena (23) years old known as “Dallas” who escaped from Calcutta Magistrate Court holding cells last year.

According to spokesperson for (HAWKS) Captain Dineo Sekgotodi on the 05 November 2019 Mokoena escaped from the holding cells after he was denied bail for a series of armed robbery cases he committed in the Bushbuckridge (Marite) area where he targeted delivery trucks.

“His escape follows his arrest on 08 October 2019 after Mokoena robbed a bakery truck of an undisclosed amount of money at Marite and fled the scene. He was traced and arrested afterwards where he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. He was charged on various armed robbery cases” said Sekgotodi.

she further said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Danny Sanderson on 0824621817 or contact the police Crime Stop number 0860010111 or use MySAPS App.

“We also caution the public not to approach the said suspect as he is considered highly dangerous. Information received will be treated with the strictest confidence” concluded Sekgotodi.