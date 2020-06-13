Suspect granted R1000 for dealing with dagga.

A 33 year Simon Ngoveni was granted R1000 bail at Acornhoek Margistrate Court after he was arrested with a dagga worth R15000

The Acornhoek cluster communication officer Captain Mpho Nonyane said the suspect was arrested at a roadblock on the R40 Orpen gate,

“Sergeant Manzini working under the Command of Warrant Officer Mohlabine was conducting roadblock duties when he spotted a grey Toyota bakkie.The bakkie was stopped , Upon searching it ,they found three black plastic bags containing dagga, the Police did not hesitate but to arrest the suspect on the spot”

Ngoveni was charged in dealing with dagga and he is expected to appear in court on Monday again.