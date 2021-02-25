Student allegedly assaulted at Rob Ferreira Hospital

A STUDENT at the University of Mpumalanga claims that he was assaulted by a staff member at Rob Ferreira Hospital for sleeping in one of the beds without permission.

According to Evans Mukondeleli, he was sent to hospital by the Likazi Clinic after he injured himself. Upon his arrival he said he was sent to casualty.

“While I was waiting for the nurse to come and assist she took a bit longer to come back to me and I decided to climb on the bed while waiting and I fell asleep. A male staff member woke me and asked why I was sleeping there. When I tried to explain, he attacked me and beat me up saying why did I go to that room and sleep there without asking permission,” Mukondeleli said.

He added that he tried to scream as loud as he could but he couldn’t do much because he was in pain until he was rescued by security staff. He said that during the attack his ear drums were damaged

“I still don’t know what it is that I did wrong that led to the attack because I went to the hospital to seek help, I might be wrong to have slept in that room but I was waiting. I am currently studying sound engineering and now my ear drums are damaged and the worst part of it is that my dream is shattered before I could even realise it,” he explained.

He said he had already pressed charges against his attacker but until today that man was not arrested even though he pointed him out to the police, but still nothing was done.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed that a case of assault was opened at Nelspruit police station and that an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a Department of Health spokesperson said they were not aware of the matter but would investigate and if true, the perpetrator would be dealt with.