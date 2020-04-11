Spreading fake news – so far 7 SA arrested

Western Cape resident, Stephen Birch, had appeared in court, after publishing a video on social media discouraging people from participating in Covid-19 testing because, he claimed, the swabs used by fieldworkers were contaminated with the virus. He was charged with being in contravention of Section 11(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, which criminalises the distribution of disinformation through any medium on government’s efforts to tackle Covid-19. The section also expands the sanction to anyone who publishes disinformation on Covid-19 and fake news about the infection status of another person.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Bulelwa Makeke, confirmed that since the start of the nationwide lock down, seven people had been arrested for spreading fake news related to Covid-19. No case has been finalised yet. In six of the cases, two were referred for decision and four were postponed for further investigation, Makeke said.

When are you liable?

The regulations state that those who break the law will either be fined or face six months in jail, or both, but this has not abated the flood of false news about the virus being distributed on social media.

The messages range from claims that 56 people died in a church after a pastor made them drink Dettol to cure Covid-19, to false claims about President Cyril Ramaphosa issuing a directive for all foreign nationals to leave the country due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.