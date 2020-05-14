Special parole to limit prison overcrowding during lockdown

Low risk inmates across South Africa’s prisons would be released on early parole to limit overcrowding during COVID-19.

According to the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, those among the 19 000 inmates nationwide, who are deemed to be “low risk” and who had done their minimum detention period, would be released.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this as part of the government strategy to contain the spread of the Corona virus.

Opposition parties had cried foul even as it had been reported that billionaire fraudster, Arthur J Brown, would be among those released.