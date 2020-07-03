South African/UK-based nurses donate 95 masks to their counterparts in Mpumalanga hospital

A small group of South African female nurses based in the United Kingdom have donated more than R20 000 worth of N95 face masks to their colleagues in Tonga Hospital.
Having witnessed a number of their colleagues abroad getting infected and others succumbing to COVID-19, the nurses wanted to show their appreciation for their lives by extending their least support to other frontline health workers especially those from the rural areas.
Their generous donation was handed over by senior provincial government officials from the Office of the Premier, after the nurses had forwarded it to the Mpumalanga Director-General Ms Sindi Xulu.
It was warmly received by Tonga Hospital Board Chairperson Dr Selby Khumalo and some health workers who attended the handover ceremony.