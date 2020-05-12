South Africa records 10 652 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Africa has 10 652 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 206 deaths.

A total of 637 confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced on Monday with 12 new deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, the North West province recorded its first death.

Of the 12 deaths recorded, nine were in the Western Cape , two in the Eastern Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4 357.

To date 356 067 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, 14 731 of which are new tests, since Sunday’s report.

The provincial breakdown of the COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Province New cases Total cases Percentage total

Eastern Cape 138 1356 12,7

Free State 0 135 1,3

Gauteng 19 1971 18,5

KwaZulu-Natal 19 1372 12,7

Limpopo 0 54 0,6

Mpumalanga 2 63 0,6

North West 5 50 0,5

Northern Cape 1 30 0,3

Western Cape 453 5 621 52,8

Unknown 0 0 0,0

Total 637 10 652 100

–SAnews.gov.za