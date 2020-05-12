South Africa records 10 652 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

South Africa has 10 652 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 206 deaths.

A total of 637 confirmed COVID-19 cases were announced on Monday with 12 new deaths recorded.

Meanwhile, the North West province recorded its first death.

Of  the 12 deaths recorded, nine were in the Western Cape , two in the Eastern Cape and one in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4 357.

To date 356 067 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, 14 731 of which are new tests, since Sunday’s report.

The provincial breakdown of the COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Province                    New cases    Total cases    Percentage total

Eastern Cape           138                 1356                           12,7

Free State                 0                      135                            1,3

Gauteng                     19                    1971                         18,5

KwaZulu-Natal         19                    1372                           12,7

Limpopo                     0                      54                             0,6

Mpumalanga             2                      63                               0,6

North West                5                      50                               0,5

Northern Cape          1                      30                                0,3

Western Cape          453                 5 621                           52,8

Unknown                   0                      0                                  0,0

Total                           637                 10 652                        100

