South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of Coronavirus there has been an increase of 128 from Sunday’s announcement. Meanwhile Northern Cape has also confirmed its first cases.

As has been announced, His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa will address the nation on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on there sults including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province progress on contact tracing efforts. It will be noted in the provincial and age graphs below that there are areas that arelisted as unknown.

This is information that the NICD is still collating and verifying. Thereafter the garphs will be updated accordingly. Our priority is for Provinces to be alerted of the new confirmed cases so that immediate contact can be made with the new patients and ensures that contact tracing starts