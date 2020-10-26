Soon to be famous tour descends to Lowveld

BRACE yourself for the most hilarious comedy show to hit the Lowveld.

Madness Comedy Festival (MCF) will soon present you with “The soon to be famous tour”, which will take place at Emnotweni Arena on 7 November and is expected to tickle your funny bone.

The event organiser, Nkosinathi Dladla – a comedian who goes by the stage name of Bhodloza Madala – said the event, which was hosted for the third time in the region, promised a line-up filled with a plethora of comedians both local and national.

He said that having sold out during the first two shows that he hosted, the current one would be no different as it would leave revellers in stitches.

The show, which will be on stage at 4pm and again at 8pm, will feature comedians such as Simunye Churchboy, Isaac Gampu, Emelda Futhi Futhi, Liyanqaba, Ngcozi Yebo, Charles Mthethwa and Dladla.

“Madness Comedy Festival was established in December 2018 by me, Bhodloza Madala, and this brand aims to tour the country with legendary, upcoming, award-winning, award nominees and local comics.

Previous events were held in Kimberley (Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre), Port Elizabeth (Boardwalk ICC) and in Umthatha (Savoy Hotel).

Dladla added that MCF had also hosted “Its Not Easy Tour” of which the line-up consisted of comedians Trevor Gumbi, Siya Seya, Celeste Ntuli, Simphiwe Shembe, Siyanda Maphumulo, Emelda Futhi-Futhi Sethosa, Liyabona Liyanqaba, Roni “Side-pocket” Modimola, Kedibone Mulaudzi, Luphelo Kodwa and including himself.

“MCF “No Doubt Tour” line up consisted of Trevor Gumbi, Amawele ase Chesterville, Simphiwe Shembe, Emelda Futhi Futhi, Liyanqaba, Simunye Churchboy, Charles Mthethwa, Liyanqaba, Luphelo Kodwa, Vusi Oulik, Lonwabo Xatasi, Bhodloza Madala, the list is endless,” Dladla said.

To be part of the amazing show you can get your ticket at Computicket at R180 per person.