Soldier dies, colleagues injured in high speed chase with criminals 

BUSHBUCKRIDGE – A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has died, while two other soldiers and a police officer were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed in Bushbuckridge yesterday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the accident occurred between Sibambhayane (Casteel) and Thulamahashe near Bushbuckridge during a high speed chase between the law enforcers and a silver Volvo which was allegedly loaded with firearms.

“Upon receiving such information, these law enforcement formations followed up on the information and spotted the said vehicle. The suspects noticed the officials and ignored their instruction to stop their vehicle and proceed to speed off instead, leading to the high speed chase,” Hlathi said.

“Unfortunately the police van lost control resulting in the accident which claimed the life of a 29-year-old member of the SANDF as well as serious injuries to two of his colleagues aged 28 and 23 and a police officer who also sustained serious injuries. The members were all rushed to hospital where the soldier was declared dead and the others were taken in for medical attention. Two of the SANDF officials have since been discharged,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has sent his condolences to the family of the SANDF member who lost his life as well as wished a speedy recovery to two of his colleagues and a South African Police Service member who sustained injuries during the accident.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the SANDF member who lost his life and may his soul rest in peace. The deceased member and his colleagues had dedicated their lives to serve the country as well as ensure that citizens are safe. I would further like to wish the surviving members a speedy recovery,” Zuma said.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the silver Volvo sedan and anyone with information that can assist in locating the suspects can call 10111 or send SMS to 32211. Members of the community can also anonymously call 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be shared with police via MYSAPSAPP and their information will be treated with strictest of confidence.