Social media platform helps spread the Word

WHATSAPP has become the meeting place for many Christians as they use the app to run their services and church meetings.

Churches said the app had become a very useful tool because people could use voice notes to run a very successful church service or any other meetings of their churches as they were not allowed to meet due to the lockdown.

Mthandeni Mazibuko from the Assembly of God Back to God in the Lowveld region, told NewsHorn that they are a church that abides by the law of the country but that does not mean that they are not supposed to fellowship.

“We realised that we can use the app to run our church services by using voice notes, and it’s working perfectly for us. From the beginning of the lockdown we do our day-to-day church services at our homes. We even hosted our group’s quarterly meetings in which all churches in the region participated and the good thing is that even the old age group has joined in and they are also using the app,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Church of Nazarene said they were forced to depend on the app because they could not just stay at home and do nothing.

“God is the only solution to this pandemic and we have to use whatever we can just to worship Him, so the WhatsApp has become useful to us. The good thing about it is that it is cheap. Even the older generations can use it. I do the conference calls, I preach and pray for them on the phone,” pastor said.

Another church, that asked not to be named, said they were now gathering at the nearest bushes to run their services because the law enforcement would not reach them.

“We have noticed that the police are only targeting churches that they can reach using state cars and that they cannot walk into the bushes, so we go there during the week as well as for the Sunday services. We are aware that the devil is using this COVID-19 to disturb the churches to worship God,” they said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, welcomed the WhatsApp meetings and condemned the churches that are using bushes to hold their meetings. He urged them to refrain from doing so because it was against the lockdown regulations.

“They are using the bushes and anything can happen to them and when they’re found they will be arrested because they are breaking the rules of the regulations,” he said.