Smeeth has found his sound in Mpumalanga

“WE NEED to find our sound as a province so that we can dominate within the hip-hop scene.”

So said Sizwe Mnisi, also known as Smeeth, during an interview with NewsHorn after being nominated for the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (MAMA) for Best Upcoming Artist.

The elated Kanyamazane-born rapper said the music scene in the province was improving fast and growing as more artists were showcasing their skill and talent.

Mnisi said a unique unity existed among local artists, which he explained was the core elements needed for Mpumalanga to be regarded as the best province in the Rap genre.

The 2018 Bfm award winner for best hip-hop artist in the province said: “I am happy and honoured to be nominated because it validates my hard work and dedication that I put in my work. It also shows my recognition as a South African artist.”

He added that his single, Squeeza, which he released earlier this year, had opened doors that he never thought it would.

“This song got me an opportunity to open for big artists and it was also number one on a local radio station music chart,” he said.

To vote for Smeeth, SMS MAMA 1081 to 40439. You can also view his video for the song Squeeza on https://youtu.be/DiAGssoB4I8