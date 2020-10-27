Smart locker sites for safe medicine collection launched in Mpumalanga

Patients with chronic conditions will not queue any longer at clinics to collect their monthly medication, since the province was selected for 11 new Collect & Go smart locker sites

Collect & Go is a partnership between Right ePharmacy and the Department of Health. Patients living in and around Mpumalanga have begun collecting their medicine parcels from these smart lockers with numbers increasing steadily, as more people realise the benefits of using this quick, safe, and convenient medicine collection service.

Fanie Hendriksz, managing director of Right ePharmacy, says, “Collect & Go has taken patients who are doing well on their medication out of congested healthcare facilities during Covid-19. With our easy medicine collection service, social distancing is easy, especially as we all try to prevent a second wave of Covid-19” said Hendriksz

He added that they are helping people stay on their medicine and maintain strong immune systems. If someone with a chronic condition that needs medicine to stay well stops taking their medicine, their illness will increase and it will weaken their ability to fight Covid-19

To access Collect & Go, patients must first be registered by their healthcare worker at their clinic.

“Your medication is stored in a locker. When you collect it, you enter a one-time PIN that is sent to you via SMS. You will collect a two-month supply of medication. You only need to go to the clinic for a follow-up visit every six months and you will get a reminder SMS for that appointment, so you do not forget. A friend or family member can also collect the medicine from the smart locker, providing you give them your PIN,” says Hendriksz.

Boitumelo Kwapeng, Mpumalanga team lead for Collect & Go says that, Collect & Go is about making life better for citizens in Mpumalanga.

“My team is available to help patients with their medicine or collection queries. We also have a helpline for queries.The helpline number is 080 111 2228 and the website is www.collectandgo.co.za where you are able to find the closest locker to you. The Collect & Go smart lockers are situated at:

Nelspruit Nelspruit CHC at 10 Branders Street, Nelspruit, Msogwaba Clinic at 2B Msogowaba Road, Nelspruit, Acornhoek, Cottondale Clinic at Near to Moses Mnisi High School, Cottondale , Arthur’s Seat, Arthurseat Clinic , Gutshwakop

Bhuga CHC at Gutswakop, Kabokweni, Kabokweni CHC at Mbombela Kabokweni Township, Main Street, Kanyamazane, Kanyamazane CHC at 23 Cobra Street, Kanyamazane-A, Manzini-A, Phola Nsikazi CHC at Phola ,Marijane-B

Maviljan Clinic at Maviljan, Mpumalanga, Matsulu-A

Matsulu CHC at Kaapmeiding, Stand 438, Simunye Street Newington

Agincourt CHC at Stand 1257, Acornhoek, Thulamahashe