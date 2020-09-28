She’s only 14, but can she write!

Newshorn chats with author of My Ex Stepbrother

IT IS not often that one gets the chance to interview a 14-year-old author, but NewsHorn recently had such an opportunity.

We met the vibrant 14-year-old Mathabo Molewa, who told us more about her debut book, My Ex Stepbrother.

Molewa explained the content of her work: “Amahle is an orphan who got adopted at a young age. After finding the perfect home and family she is devastated when her aunt claims for her

custody.

“After moving far away she moves on with her life losing touch with the family that was once hers. But old sparks burn alight as her ex stepbrother, who was not so friendly during childhood, just transferred and becomes the new word in her school,” she added.

Molewa highlighted the fact that she read her first novel in December 2018 and recalls her mother telling her about her maternal side of the family’s skill and love of writing.

“Later that same day, my grandmother had encouraged me to give it a try. I never thought I would love the thrill of it like I do now,” the teenager said.

She added that she could not go a day without reading or writing, and that most of her days are spent writing while she also enjoys time alone.

“It took two months to finish writing my book and the journey was quite easy and relaxing. I dedicated my time and wrote whenever I was free, enjoying every moment.

“My Ex Stepbrother is my official debut book. I have six other books that I have been working on individually and new ideas are untamed,” Molewa said.

“Children are often looked down upon in such situations. We are often not being taken serious for having little to no experience. Myself as a teenager and new writer, I think that we deserve the same amount of respect and encouragement as the more experienced and older authors,” she concluded.