Shake-up at Comair sees directors and members resign

A massive massive shake up of the Comair board saw eight of its members resigning in 2019 and certain directors facing major leadership problems under what the media had termed at the time, “questionable circumstances”.

Conflicting issues plagued the British Airways-owned airline (Kulula-registered) and shareholders alike.

As opposed to the SA government, the axes were out and three big boys resigned one after the other since December. It is reported that the share prices of the airline jumped significantly after the director of the board for more than 40 years, Pieter van Hoven as well as old timers, Martin Moritz and Rodney Sacks resigned.