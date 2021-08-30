Shabalala School receives sport kits

AFTER being gifted with full sports kits, Shabalala Secondary School would in future be able to take part in any sport on equal footing.

The generous donation was from the Buhle M foundation and Shabalala Mnandi Games.

The founder of the Foundation, Buhle Makgonyane, said her NPO focused on deep rural areas with underprivileged learners to provide them with equal opportunities. The Buhle M Foundation especially targets those public schools not offering many activities to empower children to participate in all sporting activities, even outside the school.

“We target young people and give them the support they need from providing food where there is need, to supplying school uniforms and building houses for the needy. We work with schools because that is where the young people are and if we can reach them while they are in still in school, we can win them before they join criminal activities or get involved in in substance abuse,” she said.

The Shabalala Secondary School was chosen as it did not offer sports kits. The donation was welcomed by the school principal who also confirmed that despite not having sports gear, the school’s athletes excelled in sport.

“As we speak, we have six girls from our school who are playing netball at provincial level, which shows that we have talent. With this kind of a donation it will encourage our learners to participate more in sports and it will also help them to stay away from drugs,” he said

Makganyane said that as part of the Foundation’s drive to give back to the community, she believed that these kits would make a difference in the learner’s sports and academic careers, even during the pandemic.

She urged the public, especially local businesses to assist with establishing a proper soccer field on the school’s premises.