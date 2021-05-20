Scottish trainee game ranger fighting for life after black rhino attack in KZN

A student game ranger, on a 10-week training course from Scotland, is fighting for his life after being critically injured when he was charged by a black rhino on a private game reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.

The British trainee was apparently on a 10-week training course when he and his tutors surprised a large black rhino.

It immediately attacked, chasing the student who ran into thick bush where he was gored and trampled before the irate animal stomped off. Black rhinos are notoriously bad tempered and are known to even attack trees and termite mounds. It is difficult to outrun the more than 1000kg animal who can run at 55km-ph. White rhinos are not as aggressive.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, it was thought that the student was dead when found, but he still had a pulse and was immediately transported by private ambulance to hospital for surgery where he is fighting for his life. The student, who had not been named, was training with the Field Guide Association of South Africa.