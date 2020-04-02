School’s Prestige Athletics Tournament sees new records set

Alex Rose-Innes

ATHLETES from Lowveld High School performed excellently during the school’s recent Prestige Athletics Championship and walked away with top awards.

Nolwazi Mashaba recorded a new record in the long jump, landing on 6.03m, while Banele Muwayi also set a new record of 7.24m. Senior boys athlete, Rasheed Gardee, ran the 110m hurdles in a fast 15.05s.

Samkelo Mhlangu received the Victrix Ludorum for junior boys and Gardeen for senior boys.