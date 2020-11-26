SAWLA condemns female victimisation at Mbombela Taxi Rank

AFTER a video of two women being victimised at the taxi rank in Mbombela, The South African Women Lawyers Association (SAWLA) had seriously condemned the incident in national media.

The Provincial Convenor of the Gender-based Violence Committee at SAWLA, Sharlotte Tsotetsi, after having taken note of the video, strongly condemned the victimisation of the women which had occurred at the taxi rank on the first of this month.

“In the video, the ladies are clearly victimised for their dress sense and can be seen being followed by these men who proceeded to mock and touch them inappropriately while the women in question clearly displayed and voiced their dissent at these actions. The behaviour continued despite the ladies repeatedly saying no and in the video it could be seen how one lady’s dress was pulled up, exposing her body parts to the public,” Tsotetsi said.

She said that not only does SAWLA strongly condemn such acts by but made it clear that it had been a gross violation of the two women’s human rights which are guaranteed by the country’s Constitution. “It constitutes acts of sexual assault,” she said.

“As an Organisation, we are committed and dedicated to advancing and protecting the rights of women and children and seek to ensure that those rights are upheld. With the alarming rate of Gender Based Violence and femicide in the country, it is imperative and incumbent upon all of us to ensure that the rights of women and children are guarded and protected at all times,” Tsotetsi urged. SAWLA would be taking the necessary steps to assist the victims where possible and bring the perpetrators to book.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) strategic manager, Bafana Magagula, had also condemned such “barbaric acts” and had requested taxi operators in Mbombela not to allow it to happen again.

"Our operators said they were not part of the such act and they were the ones who rescued the ladies from the men following them. We had however notified all our members not let something like that happen again. Instead they should always protect all people who usetheir taxi rank," Magagula told NewsHorn.

Magagula also called on men to protect women as the country has a very bad record for gender-based violence. He said that the men who victimised the women are not worthy to be called men.