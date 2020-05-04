SASSA beneficiaries please note

SASSA Cash pay-points payment dates had changed

All social grants beneficiaries who collects their social grants directly at cash pay points should take note that the payment dates had changed. SASSA would only start social grants payments on 04 – 05 May and only old age grant and disability grants would be available on these dates.

Social grants payments will no longer be effected on the first of the month. The other categories of social grants would start receiving their money from 06 May 2020.

In Mpumalanga, payment of cash pay-points would be from May 7-15. The payment schedule is available from SASSA offices on request.

SASSA had urged beneficiaries to communicate with Ward councilors, traditional leaders and to also contact SASSA toll free on 0800 60 10 11/(013 754 – 9428/54 from 08:00 – 16:00 during week days Monday – Friday for the information of the new dates for cash pay-points payments.

