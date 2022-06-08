SA’s Kiwi Fruit Connection on a roll

Alex Rose-Innes

Kiwi Fruit Farming



ESTABLISHED in 2021, South Africa’s (SA) kiwi fruit – focused organisation, The Kiwi Connection (TKC), building trust in the country’s kiwi fruit. It also offers services ranging from plant material to packaging while opening new overseas export markets.

Comprising of farmers from Mbombela in Mpumalanga to the Western Cape, kiwis provide a unique opportunity for SA’s agri business industry. According to Roelof Botha of TKC, is co-owned by FreshWorld and TopFruit, each with a 50% stake in the initiative.

Botha told FreshPlaza that the annual kiwi season provides big export opportunities for especially class 1 kiwi fruit. With TKC’s marketing experience, it is now all systems go as Mpumalanga’s season started in February and the Western Cape’s ended mid-April. Kiwis differ from other fruit commodities as it requires specialised production and marketing and is considered a niche product.

Kiwi Production Growing

According to Botha, the sooner SA enters this lucrative market, the better “We see that as soon as the large New Zealand kiwi volumes arrive, buyers start getting anxious at the large volumes. We have to build continuity with good quality kiwi fruit to develop trust in South African kiwis,” he was quoted.

TKC hopes that growers would become equal shareholders in the company. Farmers plant hectares of certain varieties, but the emphasis remains always on producing class 1 fruit. Successful kiwi farming calls for rigorous thinning out and farming the right sizes, not in covering hectares. The domestic kiwi market is not yet large enough to provide an outlet for class 2 fruit.

This year SA farmers exported just over 300 tonnes, around 50% of the industry’s golden kiwifruit export volumes, which, according to Botha is not much. However, he said there will be a big jump in volumes next year and growth is expected to continue for the next five years.

SA kiwis were sent to the European Union, to markets in the Far East such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai, as well as to retail programmes in the United King. Logistical problems necessitated 50% the fruit to be sent by air freight and sea freight this year, but in future, TKC hopes to move predominantly to sea freight, perhaps opening the season with airfreight.