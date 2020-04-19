Sappi donates items to fight COVID-19

MBOMBELA – Finance, Economic Development and Tourism MEC, Pat Ngomane, has called on private companies to emulate the South African Pulp and Paper Industries Limited (SAPPI) which partnered with the provincial government to play its part in a fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ngomane made this call during the event in which he was accepting a donation of protection items and other supplies, from SAPPI at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Mbombela on Thursday.

“On behalf of the provincial government, I would like to thank SAPPI Southern Africa for heeding our call, when I requested private sector partners to support our efforts of combating the COVID-19 disease. The donation we received this morning is an indication that they are indeed with us, and that they support all our efforts to save the lives of our people,” said Ngomane.

The donated items include 1000 litres of hand sanitisers (to be distributed to 28 clinics across the province), 4000 surgical masks (to be distributed to clinics and health centres), 8500 kilograms of special porridge, 172 food parcels (for Mankele Community at Sudwala) and 150 blankets (to be handed over to the Department of Social Development for shelters for the homeless).

“We further call upon other private sector partners, to also join this good and noble course, by donating whatever they deem essential, to save the lives of our people. They can donate food parcels or even money, so that our Department of Social Development, can distribute them to those most affected by the lockdown. We need them now more than ever before,” Ngomane said.