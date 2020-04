South African Airways (SAA) is involved in an ongoing repatriation plan to return thousands of foreign nationals to their respective home countries. Most of these people got stuck in SA after the national lock down.

Tebogo Tsimane, acting manager of operations at SAA said in a statement that South Africa is working closely with other governments.

So far, thousands of German, Brazilians and Belgian nationals were flown back to their home countries over the past weeks.

Source: SA People.com