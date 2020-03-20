SA totally under-prepared for the Corona pandemic

South Africa only has 3 000 out of about 7 000 critical care beds available in the public and private healthcare sectors should the Corona virus escalate as it is predicted it would. National Government is now predicting that, should the virus not be contained, as many as 350 000 South Africans could die.

Infections are classified as mild, with 80% of the population probably affected, 20% could require hospital care and 5% would need a bed in the intensive care sections.

These projections do not paint an easy picture for South Africans. However, it was not expected to be an easy ride, despite the Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize’s assurance that ” we can handle this.”



China had in the meantime offered its services and expertise to South Africa and is making large financial contributions to Zimbabwe and Mozambique in an effort to assist these countries to stay virus free.