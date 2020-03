In a statement, Health minister, Zweli Mkhize, had announced that the COVID-19 virus had claimed the first two lives in South Africa.

A 28-year old woman and another female (48yrs) both died in a state hospital in the Western Cape.

Meanwhile, videos of South Africans flouting all regulations and rules regarding the virus and making a mockery of the seriousness of the situation, had gone viral. A case of ” While Rome was burning, Nero was dancing”?