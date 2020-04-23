SA records 3 635 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths

South Africa has 3 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, announced on Wednesday.
This is an increase of 170 cases from the previous night.
In a statement, Mkhize confirmed that seven more COVID-19 related deaths had been recorded, bringing the total number to 65.
Five of the deaths occurred in the Western Cape, while two were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.
To date, South Africa has conducted 133 774 COVID-19 tests, with 6 868 of these done in the last 24 hours.
The provincial breakdown of infections is as follows:
Gauteng: 1 224
Western Cape: 1 079
KwaZulu-Natal: 758
Eastern Cape: 377
Free State: 106
Limpopo: 27
North West: 24
Mpumalanga: 23
Northern Cape: 16
Unallocated: 1