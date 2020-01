Former Paralympic medalist Natalie du Toit had been nominated for the Laureus Sporting Moment of the last 20 years.

In honour of its anniversary, Laureus had narrowed down 20 of the best sporting moments over the past 20 years. It celebrates moments whereby sport had unified people and the role it plays in changing the world.

Just to have been nominated for 2 decades of extraordinary performance puts this incredible girl who triumphed over adversity, among the best in the world.