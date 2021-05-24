SA Health Minister’s partners and friends pocket millions for COVID briefings

Daily Maverick (DM) revealed that close associates of Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize and other third parties, pocketed R90-million in suspicious payments from a R150-million Covid-19 and National Health Insurance communications contract. In what may turn out to be the most shocking case of alleged Covid-19 looting uncovered to date, contractor Digital Vibes even charged the Department of Health millions for scheduling Mkhize’s media briefings during the pandemic.

The former personal spokesperson and long-time friend of Dr Zweli Mkhize, Tahera Mather and Mkhize’s former personal assistant, Naadhira Mitha, are at the centre of a massive alleged looting frenzy enabled by a questionable communications deal from the Department of Health (DoH). Their firm, Digital Vibes received R150 million.

Here are the astronomical sums this obscure firm received as unearthed by DM:

R90-million was paid to personal nd business accounts set up by Mather and Mitha

Only about R40-million went towards recipients identified as legitimate service providers and other costs related to the DoH contract

Roughly R20-million is still to be accounted for.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, who had Mather and Mitha at his side as communications strategists during his so-called ANC #Unity campaign in 2017, appears to have been a key figure in Digital Vibes’ alleged scheme. The company charged the DoH millions of rands for “setting up” Mkhize’s media briefings, interviews and other public engagements regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Vibes even got paid for “coordinating” Mkhize’s announcement of South Africa’s second wave of coronavirus infections on SABC news in December 2020, a task that would normally fall to the department’s own communications officials. Before the firm’s focus pivoted to Covid-19, Digital Vibes also submitted bills for NHI-related projects that appear to have been massively inflated. Payments to a host of other entities and individuals are yet to be verified and could potentially add to the figure of R90-million in dubious transfers.

Scorpio, the investigative arm of DM found that the money was used for shopping sprees for luxury clothing brands, spa treatments, home renovations and other personal expenses.

We can only, in shock, reiterate what Ellen de Generes said : “What is more frightening that there could be other living beings out there, is the fact that what we have now and call humanity, is the best there is.”