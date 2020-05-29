SA gov behind on COVID-19 testing – Local parents deeply worried

According to the latest breaking news of COVID-19, South Africa is anywhere between three and 10 days behind on testing, depending on whether you ask Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, or his acting director-general, Dr Anban Pillay. The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is allegedly refusing to provide the media with information. But there is no denying it, state-run laboratories are struggling with a massive backlog of COVID-19 tests.

Pillay told the media they were roughly 10 days, or 80 000 tests, behind. But Mkhize said it was only 30 000, at least 3 days behind. The two most senior health ministers in cabinet were openly denying each other’s facts during a recent joint sitting by the Health Portfolio Committee.

According to Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier, the testing backlog is standing at 100 000 and proved this with a slide from the Department of Health shown to cabinet that on Thursday last week, the backlog was already over 96 000.

Dr Kamry Chetty of the Health Department had now been tasked to explain the differing data, but so far, nothing had been forthcoming.

Parents whose children should return to school on June 1 as per the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motsheka, told NewsHorn that they are in the dark and deeply worried. Schools in Nelspruit had sent out letters and schedules advising parents that, depending on which grade a learner was in, the youngest school learners would only be phased in at end August. Despite speaking to various role players, it was not possible to get corresponding and coherent answers.

If the back log for testing is this far behind, it does not paint a pretty picture for Grade 12 and 9 learners who, according to information, would be tested outside their schools before being allowed entrance on June 1. The virus has an incubation period of 5 days, making the back log a seriously worrying situation.

#Keep our children safe.

Image: Sourced and not pertaining to SA schools.