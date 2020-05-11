SA COVID-19 cases surpass 10 000 mark

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 10 015.

Regrettably, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.

This brings the total national deaths to 194.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

To date, a total of 341 336 tests, have been conducted with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.

The provincial breakdown of the cases is as follows:

Province Total Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape 1218

Free State 135

Gauteng 1952

KwaZulu-Natal 1353

Limpopo 54

Mpumalanga 61

North West 45

Northern Cape 29

Western Cape 5168

Unknown 0

Total 10015

The Health department noted with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.

“We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020,” said the department.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries

Eastern Cape 22 519

Free State 6 105

Gauteng 22 1247

KwaZulu Natal 43 606

Limpopo 3 28

Mpumalanga 0 22

North West 0 23

Northern Cape 0 16

Western Cape 98 1607

Total 194 4173