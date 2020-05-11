SA COVID-19 cases surpass 10 000 mark

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to  10 015.

Regrettably, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.

This brings the total national deaths to 194.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

To date, a total of 341 336 tests, have been conducted with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.

The provincial breakdown of the cases is as follows:

Province       Total Confirmed Cases

Eastern Cape          1218

Free State               135

Gauteng                 1952

KwaZulu-Natal       1353

Limpopo                 54

Mpumalanga          61

North West             45

Northern Cape       29

Western Cape        5168

Unknown                0

Total                       10015

The Health department noted with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.

“We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020,” said the department.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province                 Deaths                    Recoveries

Eastern Cape          22                          519

Free State               6                             105

Gauteng                 22                            1247

KwaZulu Natal        43                            606

Limpopo                 3                               28

Mpumalanga           0                              22

North West             0                              23

Northern Cape        0                             16

Western Cape         98                        1607

Total                       194                        4173

