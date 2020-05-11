SA COVID-19 cases surpass 10 000 mark

South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 10 015.
Regrettably, the Health Department reported eight more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Western Cape, 1 from Eastern Cape, and 4 from Gauteng.
This brings the total national deaths to 194.
“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.
To date, a total of 341 336 tests, have been conducted with 17 257 tests done relative to the last report. This is a record high for a 24-hour cycle of testing.
The provincial breakdown of the cases is as follows:
Province Total Confirmed Cases
Eastern Cape 1218
Free State 135
Gauteng 1952
KwaZulu-Natal 1353
Limpopo 54
Mpumalanga 61
North West 45
Northern Cape 29
Western Cape 5168
Unknown 0
Total 10015
The Health department noted with concern that the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined comprises 84% of the total new cases.
“We are however encouraged by the number of recoveries which was 4173 as at 9 May 2020,” said the department.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 22 519
Free State 6 105
Gauteng 22 1247
KwaZulu Natal 43 606
Limpopo 3 28
Mpumalanga 0 22
North West 0 23
Northern Cape 0 16
Western Cape 98 1607
Total 194 4173