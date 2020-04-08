SA artists invited to submit artwork for consideration

Staff Reporter

SOUTH African artists are invited to apply for their contemporary artwork to be considered for acquisition by the Art Bank of South Africa (ArtbankSA).

The ArtbankSA annually considers buying special pieces of art for its own growing collection.

The ArtbankSA is tasked with purchasing artworks from South African artists, particularly that of emerging artists in order to lease and sell the artworks to South African government departments, private companies and private individuals. It is a national programme of the Department of Arts and Culture as part of the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) strategy implementation and is hosted by the National Museum Bloemfontein, an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture.

The vision of the ArtbankSA is to promote, foster and stimulate a vibrant market for the collection of South African contemporary visual art.

The ArtbankSA says it will achieve this vision by curating a definitive collection of contemporary South African visual art.

It also aims at promoting financial sustainability for the artists and ArtbankSA through the leasing of art.

It further nurtures emerging South African artists by expanding the market for their work and providing skills development opportunities.

The ArtbankSA’s vision is also to foster an appreciation for contemporary art by making art accessible to the broader public in their workplaces and shared spaces.

Criteria for submissions

SUBMISSIONS can be sent via email or post. Artists are required to meet the following criteria:

• A detailed submission form is required for each submission. Submission forms can be found on the Art Bank of South Africa social media platforms and the website and requested from nathi@artbanksa.org.

• Artists may submit a maximum of five original artworks for consideration.

• Artwork of any medium can be submitted.

• Artwork should have been created by the artist after July 2019.

• Artwork must be of superior quality and representative of South African contemporary art.

• The artist or its representative will be required to register on the Central Database System (CSD) and be SARS tax compliant.

The decision of the Acquisition Committee will be final and ONLY successful applicants will be contacted about the collection and couriering of artwork to the exhibition venue in due course.

• Three dimension artwork submissions must be accompanied by images which sufficiently portray the artwork in all its dimensions.

• Clearly indicate the sale price of the artwork including VAT (where applicable) and any other costs.

• Permission for the use of images of the artwork in promotional and educational materials like website, catalogues and so on, will be required.

Non-adherence to the above criteria will result in the application becoming disqualified. Only original, ready for purchase, the artwork will be considered.

The ArtbankSA Acquisition Committee

The nine-member acquisitions committee will oversee the selection process; approve and make recommendations of artworks for purchase.

CLOSING DATE

THE deadline for submissions is 12 pm on Friday, 3 July 2020.

All completed submissions must be emailed to nathi@artbanksa.org or posted for ATT: ArtbankSA, National Museum Bloemfontein, 36 Aliwal Street, Bloemfontein, 9300.

Queries must be submitted in writing to the nathi@artbanksa.org or log on: https://artbanksa.org/2020/04/07/2020-invitation-to-south-african-artists-to-submit-artwork-for-consideration/