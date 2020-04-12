Russia and OPEC countries to cut oil production

The major oil producers of the world had agreed to cut oil production. According to the Washington Post, gains from oil production had already lessened. This means 10 million less barrels a day, almost 23% of OPEC overall production and 10% less on a global production scale.

It is expected that after this agreement among 20 countries, production could even be cut more, even during this week. Oil prices had already started falling and less oil would obviously drive up the price. According to analysts, this had to be done to ensure the world does not hoard ” a glut of oil products.”