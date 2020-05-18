Rural drinkers resort to flu medication in place of alcohol.

WITH the sales of alcohol being banned during the COVID-19 lockdown, drinkers in rural areas of Mpumalanga are turning to home-made beer and medicine for their daily kick.

In our previous edition, NewsHorn reported on the use of Umqombothi. However, another worrying tendency is now rearing its ugly head; the mixing of different types of flu medicine.

NewsHorn talked to a number of young men in Shabalala, near Hazyview, with regards to this latest and dangerous use of over-the-counter medicine.

They said a mixture of cough medicine with an antihistamine syrup, added to 100% juice, is needed to make this potent drink that “after only two sips makes one intoxicated”.

“No one taught us how to mix it, but we realised that both medicines contain alcohol and they are easily accessible at most retail shops and pharmacies. They do not ask for a prescription when we buy them,” they said.

Aware of the damage it could do cause to their health, they said that they would do “whatever it takes” to quench their thirst for alcohol.

“The good thing about this mixture it that we pass any roadblock and police do not arrest us or confiscate the mixture,” one of the men said.

“Our main problem is that we cannot get alcohol and cigarettes and we have to improvise to meet our addictions.”

Meanwhile, the smoking of dagga (marijuana) had also increased since the ban of selling cigarettes. Christopher Mabunda, a dagga dealer, told NewsHorn that the demand had increased dramatically since the beginning of the lockdown.

“I was forced to increase the prices due to the high demand of marijuana because people are buying it like hotcakes. I am also taking the advantage of the situation to profit from it and the fact that it is now too risky to collect it from my supplier so I had to increase the price,” he said.

Dr Sylvia Khoza, a private medical practitioner, said the consumption of the mixture of medicines could damage people’s livers and kidneys because they were not supposed to drink more than two dosages of certain medications per day.

“I must warn those who are taking such mixtures that they are putting their lives in danger because they might not see the damage. I can guarantee them the liver and other organs would be damaged because they are overdosing.”

The police’s provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, said the selling of alcohol in any form, would be dealt with.