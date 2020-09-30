Rise FM join hands with offenders to fight COVID-19.

In a quest to fight and curb the spread of the Coronavirus, offenders at Barberton Medium B Correctional Centre joined forces with Rise FM to produce cloth masks which will be distributed to the indigents and underprivileged students of Mpumalanga Province.

Rise FM which is a commercial radio station covering Mpumalanga and the neighbouring provinces provided all the material required for making cloth masks which led to the production of 260 cloth masks.

During the handing over, the Head of Medium B Correctional Centre Mr Sipho Mahlangu indicated that this partnership came at the right time, “this project came when the country was on lockdown level 3, and offenders were limited to participate in some projects which consequently led to idling. So when I was told about the project I grabbed it with two hands and made sure that it runs smoothly” Mr Mhangu said.

The project managed to transfer sewing skills to more than 10 offenders and we believe that upon release they will continue to use skills acquired to be self-sufficient and create employment. Corrections is a societal responsibility, the department alone cannot do it therefore all stakeholders who wish to partner with our centres are highly appreciated.

One of the offenders who participated on the project, Jaffrey Dube described the project as a life changing opportunity. “This project stirred uncharted passion, I found this project to be interesting which made me to decide that I should continue exploring this passion, upon release I want to pursue fashion design”.

All 260 mask will be donated to various disadvantaged schools in Mpumalanga by Rise FM. As part of rehabilitation offenders are capacitated with skills which amongst include Farming, Plumbing, Beauty and Hair Salon, Confectionary and welding hoping that they will use these skills to create employment for themselves.