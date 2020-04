COVID-19 latest update - for SA and around the globe newshorn.co.za The latest COVID-19 death toll worldwide had now surpassed 150 000. News herewith regarding SA

This increases the total number of deaths to 50. SA records 2 783 COVID-19 cases. South Africa has confirmed a total of 2 783 COVID-19 cases, having conducted 100 827 tests to date. Gauteng has the highest number of cases with 1 018 people testing positive for the virus, followed b...

Alcohol is not considered an essential good or item. It is in fact considered a hindrance to the fight against the Coronavirus. Alcohol sale ban to remain in force. The Presidency says it has declined the request of the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared National State of Disaster and lockdown. "The restriction on the sale ...