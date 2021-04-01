Rapid testing mobile TB clinics launched in SA

A RAPID testing tuberculosis (TB) testing model had been launched in South Africa (SA) at TB hotspots.

So far, 10 of these had been erected in poor communities across the country with results being available in just 90 minutes. This had been done to counteract the disruption of TB services during the pandemic when most HIV/AIDS and TB resources went towards dealing with COVID-19.

A van had been equipped with a battery-operated, portable diagnostic tool to detect TB in sputum (spit) and researchers are hopeful that this new low-cost model could help prevent infections. The study, known as Xpert for Active Case Finding (XACT), would also screen for Covid-19 at the same time.

“It is a potential game changer. To use an analogy, XACT and active case finding closes the tap rather than just mopping the floor,” Professor Keertan Dheda, principal investigator and head of the pulmonology division at University of Cape Town, said.

TB kills in the region of 60 000 people every year in SA and health experts fear the focus on COVID-19 had diverted attention and resources away from the disease, which affects poorer nations the most. (Also see other article on TB in this issue.) Last year the World Health Organisation warned of a global increase of up to 400 000 TB deaths as the pandemic led to reduced testing and diagnosis.

Symptoms of TB include severe coughing and night sweats and without treatment could be fatal. The world’s first TB Day was held in 1982.