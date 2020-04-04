Rand weakens to all-time low, analysts warn it could drop to R20 per dollar

The Rand had hit a new all-time low , as it battles the impact of last week’s Moody’s credit rating downgrade and Covid-19 fears which had seen investors fleeing emerging markets. The local currency had weakened 1.7% to R18.77/$ thus far, nearly 40% weaker than at the same point last year.

A NKC African Economics economist told national media that the Rand was being “hammered by all sides.” With the country’s drop in growth projection, the fiscal outlook had weakened accordingly.

In the meantime, Johan Rupert’s R1 billion assistance during COVID-19 had come into effect. The Oppenheimer family had also pledged another R1 billion.

Sources: Polity/NKC African Economics