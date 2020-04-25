Rafiki features international stars on new hit song

THE internationally renowned Afro-beat group, Rafiki, that is signed to an independent record label owned by Mpumalanga born award-winning journalist, Mzilikazi Wa Afrika (Mzee), had released a new hit song.

Titled Ngiyeza, the talented group collaborated with the three-times Grammy-award winners, the Soweto Gospel Choir and other international stars.

“We have released another African banger, a healing and inspirational tune, as the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic. This is one song that will take you places and make you think twice about your actions and behaviour, Mzee said.

“The multi-talented Bomba Afrika group also collaborated with one of Zimbabwe’s finest vocalists, Oluhle, to give you a song that will make you kneel and pray as you count your blessings,” Bomba Afrika owner, Mzee told NewsHorn last week. The song is available on all digital platforms.

This is not the first time the duo joined forces with international stars. On their previous album, Mzee and Rafiki got together with the legendary Salif Keita, Aly Faque, (the voice of Mozambique) and Ali Yurttas, a Muslim spiritual singer from Turkey.

Also part of the production was Kashivi André, an elderly Khoisan storyteller and praise singer from South Africa and Wiyaala, an up and coming musician from Ghana, who had taken the music industry by storm. She won Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year for two consecutive years in her country.

The song from their latest album is titled Mboka Mboka, which means from village to village in Lingala.

“Mboka Mboka is a ground-breaking Pan-African album designed to spread messages of peace around the continent and also to unite Africans through song and a dance,” Mzee said.

Rafiki had also previously worked together with the multi-award-winning duo, Mafikizolo, on a song called Ke nyaka yole, which was the first single for their album. The song is currently enjoying air play around the country and topping local charts.

In their debut album, Timhamba, released in 2016, the duo had spent more than three years recording in more than 10 different countries with more than 30 musicians.