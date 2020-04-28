R50 000 reward for info on wanted criminal’s whereabouts

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

THE Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS), is offering a reward for information which could lead to the arrest and prosecution of Mhlabayaxega Mntungwa Khumalo (34).

According to the Hawk’s Provincial spokesperson, Dineo Segotodi, Khumalo is suspected of being involved in the killing of Nkosinathi Ngcongo, former general manager of Sam Holdings. Two armed suspects shot and fatally wounded Ngcongo in September 2019 while he was on duty at the depot in Bethal.

“Investigations led to the arrest of Phindikuhle Eugen Nkosi (26) who is currently in custody. His murder trial would be heard in the Bethal Magistrate Court. Khumalo had been linked to the same incident. It is believed that he might be around Gauteng or Kwazulu-Natal” said Segotodi.

She also said anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of any wanted persons is urged to contact Capt Bongani Mdebuka on 082 782 4443 or SAPS on 08600 10111. Information may also be communicated via the police’s MySAPSApp. All information would be treated in the strictest confidence and callers would remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, Lt.Gen Mondli Zuma had welcomed the arrest of Reuben Malope (32), and that of Fransisco Azandro (38), who had already appeared in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court last week on charges of drug dealings worth thousands. The charges included various incidences, dealing in heroin and dagga. These men were nabbed on April 20. A formal bail application would be heard later this month.