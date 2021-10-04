Puma Energy expands into South African market by opening its newest site in Mpumalanga

Swiss-based energy company Puma Energy has marked its further expansion into the South African market by opening its first 24-hour site in Clau-Clau in Mpumalanga, that will be owned and managed by Martha Makhubedu, a 51 year old black female entrepreneur.

The opening of the site gives expression to Puma Energy’s strategy to energise communities and to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving customers’ energy needs in countries around the world.

The new site expands Puma Energy’s footprint of over 2500 sites globally that spans 26 countries around the world.



Puma Energy is actively investing in South Africa and supporting emerging entrepreneurs to venture into the energy sector. They feel the South Africa is a market full of possibilities and are looking to leverage their investment, commitment and capabilities to provide the right energy solutions for their customers.

We live in a world that needs reliable, affordable and increasingly sustainable energy solutions – nowhere more so than in the fast-growing parts of the world where Puma Energy is an established presence.

Makhubedu, comments: “I am pleased that Puma Energy entrusted me with the opportunity to open their first site in Mpumalanga. The partnership with Puma Energy gives me an opportunity to strengthen my foothold in the energy sector and to benefit the community of Mbombela. I am more delighted that my company and Puma Energy share the same synergies and values and I believe that this bode well for the energy sector in South Africa and for advancing entrepreneurship, particularly among black women.”

Puma Energy plans to open six sites over the next year across the country that has the potential to create many jobs across the value chain. The company plans to roll out these sites primarily in peri-urban areas to stimulate economic revival in these places and harness the power of the logistics sector as a catalyst for the revitalization of rural economies.