Provincial Easter road fatalities decline compared to carnage of previous years

Mpumalanga had recorded a decline in road fatalities during the recent Easter holidays compared to the same period in 2019.

Eighteen fatalities were recorded this year, compared to the more than 30 during the same period in 2019. This year saw 73 people sustaining serious injuries while 132 sustained minor injuries. Of the 18 people killed, nine were pedestrians.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, said fatalities in Ehlanzeni amounted to nine this year, with that of the Gert Sibande District, totalling five. The Nkangala District reported four deaths. Routes with the highest number of fatalities were the R40 and the N4 Toll Road recording eight and five fatalities respectively.

“In 2020, during the same period, seven people lost their lives no inter-provincial movement was allowed under lockdown level 5 and borders were closed. More restrictions in terms of movement as churches were closed, along with restaurants and entertainment facilities, all played a role,” Shongwe said. He said increased law enforcement visibility and cooperation among stakeholders definitely played a positive role.

He was speaking after the release of the Easter Weekend Road Crash Report was tabled by Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, in Gauteng. “We need to do more to make our roads safer, it cannot be right that many families become dysfunctional as a result of losing their loved ones. Motorists must also play their role by using the roads responsibly. One death on the road is one too many. That is why we continue to advocate for harsher punishment for those who are found guilty of breaking the rules,” Shongwe said.