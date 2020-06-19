Provincial commissioner calls on community to assist police arrest gender based violence suspects

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned incidents where three young girls were raped at Mashishing, Bushbuckridge, Barberton respectively and calls on the community to assist identifying those responsible.

The incident at Bushbuckridge occurred yesterday at which a 13 year old girl woke up to go to the toilet in Saselani village near Bushbuckridge whilst her grandmother was still asleep. Along the way, she heard a strange noise and when she drew closer, she saw two heavily armed men who ordered her not to scream, while holding her rough against her will, they proceeded to steal a television set from a separate house within the yard. These heartless rapists then forcefully took her to a bush nearby and without any shame, gang raped her.

After satisfying their evil ego, the suspects ordered the girl to go home, after which the matter was reported to the police and a case of rape as well as house robbery was opened. In the meantime, police have launched a manhunt for the two suspects and anyone with information about their whereabouts, can call Detective Sergeant Dolly Marule on 0729691985.

Meanwhile, in the incident at Mashishing which occured on Monday, 08 June 2020, a two year old girl was allegedly gang raped by two rapists. The incident was reported to police on 10 June 2020 and a case of rape was opened. The matter is currently under investigation.

In another incident of rape, an eight (08) year old girl was raped by a 21 year old man at Barberton on Saturday, 13 June 2020. According to information received, the suspect works at a local Care Centre which was also housing the girl. The matter was reported to the primary caregiver at the centre and the victim was taken for medical examination where the rape was confirmed. Police were summoned wherein the suspect was swiftly arrested and appeared at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court yesterday, 17 June 2020 where his case was posponed to 26 June 2020 for formal bail application.

General Zuma has condemned in the strongest terms these unspeakable and horrific acts more especially during this time where Gender- Based- Violence continues to traumitise the country. The General has also vented his sadness against men who are continually preying on women and children rather than being their protectors. ” These heartless criminals are persistently preying on the vulnerable people and this should stop immediately. We cannot have such individuals who use their strength improperly just to terrorise defenseless women and children in our society. They are senseless aggressive men who must be isolated from the society as they have depicted themselves as dangerous and have no regards to human life,” said General Zuma.

Police appeal to anyone who may have tangible information regarding the suspects to please contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Information may also be communicated via MySAPSApp. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality and callers may opt to remain anonymous.