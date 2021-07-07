PROVINCIAL COMMISSIONER CALLS FOR COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO TOLERATE EACH OTHER AND AVOID VIOLENCE

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has called on the public to be tolerant of each other as well as not use violence to resolve differences.

This comes after five suspects, Dean Venter, 29, Frank van Meyeren, 36, Jonathan Vermuelen, 41, Sonia van Meyeren, 47 and Johannes Vermeulen, 50, were captured on video, which is making rounds online, allegedly assaulting a man who has since opened a case of assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). The suspects were all arrested last week on 29 and 30 June 2021 respectively.

According to information received, a 27 year old man who is a victim in this matter, allegedly confronted one of the suspects, Sonia van Meyeren, after she reversed her vehicle and allegedly bumped his car. An argument ensued between the two thereafter, the suspect is said to have made a phone call. Moments later, four men arrived at the scene and severely assaulted the victim.

The victim then swiflty reported the matter to the police and a case was opened. The suspects made their first appearance at the Secunda Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 and were released on warning. They will appear at the same court on 27 July 2021.

The Provincial Commissioner, has strongly condemned this act and urged the community to resolve matters amicably or alternatively request police to intervene. ” We will not tolerate such conduct which threatens the lives of others. There are other ways in which issues can be resolved peacefully”, said General Manamela.