President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation

Following several requests that President Cyril Ramaphosa must address the nation about the measures he is planning to take to make sure that he effectively deal with the spreading of the Covid-19 and also stabilise the declining of the economy due to the country’s national lockdown, the Presidency announced that the president will address the nation tonight at 20:30.

“The President’s address follows several meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council,” the Presidency said in a tweet this afternoon.