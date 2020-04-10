President, Cabinet take three-month salary cuts

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet will over the next three months take a pay cut of 33% in their salaries – as government ups the ante on the fight against the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The drastic move was announced by President Ramaphosa on Thursday evening, while addressing the nation on the extension of the 21-day lockdown by a further two weeks. This as the number of confirmed cases climbed to 1 934 cases.

The portion of the salaries, he said, will be donated to the Solidarity Fund. The Premiers have also followed suit.

“We’re calling other public office bearers and executives of large companies to make a similar gesture to further increase the reach of this national effort,” he said.

The Solidarity Fund is an independently administered vehicle which aims to “flatten the curve” and lower infection rates and offer relief to those who need it the most.